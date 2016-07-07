OSHP investigates fatal crash, elderly woman killed

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Country Road 13 and Country Road F in Fulton County.

Troopers say 72-year-old Carol Knapp, of Liberty Center, Ohio, was traveling on northbound on Country Road 13 when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck 89-year-old Helen Spiess, of Delta, Ohio, who was traveling westbound on County Road F.

Spiess had be to extracted from her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Knapp sustained minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash.

The investigating is ongoing.

