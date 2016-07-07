Former Toledo trade union president accused of embezzlement, misusing funds

A former Toledo trade union president is being accused of embezzling and misusing funds

In a document sent to the International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa, former Toledo Teamsters Local 20 president Bill Lichtenwald is accused of breaching his fiduciary duties and violating bylaws of the Ohio Conference of Teamsters.

The document was sent by an independent investigations officer and accuses Lichtenwald and two others of “consistently making expenditures” of Conference funds without the required approvals.

The investigator is also recommending charges be filed against Lichtenwald and one other person for making around $238,000 in “unauthorized transfers of Conference monies to their Locals.”

On top of that, the document recommends embezzlement and conversions charges be filed against Lichtenwald for purchasing a more than $62,000 Ford Expedition Limited for his personal use without Board authorization and “no Conference purpose.”

So far, no actions have been taken on the allegations.

Lichtenwald announced his retirement from the organization in June. Secretary Treasurer Chuck Collinson has been the interim President since.

WTOL 11 has not been able to reach Lichtenwald for his reaction to the accusations – stay with us for the latest on this developing story.

