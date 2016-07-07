Putnam Co. Police welcome new K9 unit

Bad guys beware, come July 8, new police officers will be joining the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

K9 Officers Nero and Kilo, as well as their handlers Deputy Troy Stevenson and Sgt. Kevin Siefker have just completed their six-week training program at Von Der Haus Gill Police Academy in Wapakoneta.

They are now the department's first state certified K9 unit. Both dogs will be on call 24 hours working with both narcotic detection and tracking.

Putnam County Sheriff Tim Meyer says it's all thanks to the generosity of others.

“The K9 unit is funded entirely by community donations, a state community-police relations grant and corporate sponsorships," said Meyer. "We have had outstanding support from the community to put this program in place. I couldn’t be more thankful to the businesses and residents that stepped up to help make this possible.”

The K9 unit project so far has raised over $48,000, including donations from Ohio Logistics, One Energy and DHL.

In-kind donations like kennels, dog food and merchandise were also made.

A ceremony will be held to swear in the K9 officers on July 11 at 11 a.m.

