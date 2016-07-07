NOAA announces 2016 forecast for harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie

The recent dry weather could be a good thing when it comes to the algal blooms in Lake Erie.

In 2015, the bloom measured 10.5 on the severity index, which set a record for the area. This time around, the bloom is only expected to measure 5.5. The index is based on the amount of harmful algae in the water.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced its latest forecast outlook Thursday morning.

PROTECTING OUR WATER

During the briefing, experts reaffirmed what others have been saying – less rain means less runoff.

NOAA’s outlook reflects less discharge from the Maumee river and a return to an average nutrient runoff into the Lake.

"We're much better off than last, but there will be a bloom this year," said Dr. Rick Stumpf of NOAA. "It's potentially enough of one that there might be some areas where we might see some scum. But nothing like we saw last year; nothing like we saw in 2013 to 2014."

The 2016 bloom is likely to appear later in July. It’s expected to increase in August in the far western basin of Lake Erie, but weather, mainly wind, will determine its size and location.

"The chances of that prediction changing are dependent on chances of severe storms in July," said Dr Tom Bridgeman of the University of Toledo Lake Erie Research Team. "July is a really dry month, but last year, we saw some large rain events in July. So it would be unusual, but anything can happen."

Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Laboratory also hosted a public webinar to explain NOAA’s 2016 forecast of harmful algal blooms for Lake Erie from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event featured expert commentary, a discussion of the history of this issue on Lake Erie, and the U.S. response to the problem.

Read more about what was discussed in the webinar here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.