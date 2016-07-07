Ottawa Co. loses K-9 Officer to cancer

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with a great loss after the passing of K-9 Officer Nero.

Nero, a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois, was partners with Deputy Marc Nye.

In March 2016, Nero was diagnosed with type b lymphoma and was receiving weekly treatment at The Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine.

The Sheriff's Office says Nero was an officer that loved kids, crowds, and being petted. They say his presence will be missed not only by the department, bu also the entire Ottawa County community.

