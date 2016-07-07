Groups protest pipeline outside attorney general's home

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) - Groups opposed to an oil pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac have targeted the Midland home of Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

The groups say in a release that more than 60 people demonstrated Wednesday, demanding that Schuette take action to shut down Enbridge Energy's Line 5.

State police Lt. Mike Shaw says no arrests were made and troopers remained outside the home until the demonstrators left.

In a statement, Schuette spokeswoman Andrea Bitely called the demonstration "a cowardly assault by professional protesters whose car license plates mostly appeared to be from out of state."

Bitely says Schuette has "made clear the pipeline is a risk and is working hard with all groups involved to find a public policy solution that protects the Great Lakes."

