Team policing builds trust in Downtown Toledo

If you work or live Downtown Toledo, you have probably seen them - a Lucas County Sheriff's Deputy and Toledo Police Officer working out of the same car and patrolling together. Team policing started up three years ago and the work the crew is doing is paying off.

Deputy Kurtis Whitman and Officer Anthony Duncan started the unit up and have worked together ever since.

"We have worked together so long that we have built up the relationship and we know each other's next move," said Whitman.

It's a team that has become a fixture in Downtown Toledo.

"We've established a presence down here and a lot of times the business owners and homeless people, they identify with us. We are the first line of defense when it comes to our area," added Officer Duncan.

Team policing was the brain child of Police Chief Derrick Diggs and Sheriff John Tharp. It started back in July of 2013, originally to keep businesses downtown, but has grown into more.

A big part of their policing is about building relationships with the homeless, as well as those who live downtown, so there is friendship and trust rather than fear. The team visits the local soup kitchens, library and other places the homeless stay, and over the years respect and trust between them has grown.

"If we need information on what is going on downtown, something happened, they would trust us to give us information," said Officer Duncan.

This form of teamwork has prevented crimes and helps keep those in Downtown Toledo a little safer.

