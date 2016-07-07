Threat of drought looms over NW Ohio farmers

A long stretch of dry weather has Northwest Ohio farmers hoping for rain.

"In this particular area, barely had enough to keep things actively growing right now," said Bill Myers the president of the Lucas County Farm Bureau.

The threat of a drought is causing concern for many who worry they could lose money. Myers says the dry weather could lead to a $150 to $200 loss per acre of production capability. However, many commercial farmers and growers are insured against crop loses.

"We need an inch a week, every week for four or five weeks, to kind of stabilize and improve the crop," said Myers.

WTOL 11 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Vickers says conditions are abnormally dry. The last drought in our area was in the summer of 2012. Since May, precipitation is 4.5" below normal. Another drought is looming if rain continues to be absent for the next one to two weeks.

"We like to see corn waist high and shoulder high by the Fourth of July," said Myers. "It's just barely over knee high now."

Prices could be higher at farmer's markets if dry conditions continue.

Download the First Alert Weather App here to keep track of this developing story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.