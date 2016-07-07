SR 2 in Jerusalem Twp. closed due to oily leak from tanker - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

SR 2 in Jerusalem Twp. closed due to oily leak from tanker

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Oregon police say an oily substance leaking from a tanker on SR 2 at Yondota in Jerusalem Township has closed the road in both directions.

Drivers should avoid the area. 

