Vacant north Toledo home to be torn down after overnight fire

Fire crews in north Toledo were busy overnight battling a large fire.

It happened on St. John Avenue near Buckeye around 3 a.m. Thursday.

WTOL 11 is told the building has been vacant for some time.

Crews say it will be torn down.

No word on how the blaze started.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.