Vacant north Toledo home to be torn down after overnight fire

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Fire crews in north Toledo were busy overnight battling a large fire. 

It happened on St. John Avenue near Buckeye around 3 a.m. Thursday. 

WTOL 11 is told the building has been vacant for some time. 

Crews say it will be torn down.  

No word on how the blaze started. 

