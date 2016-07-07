Overnight fire in east Toledo leaves family homeless

An overnight fire in east Toledo left a family homeless Thursday.

The blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Willow Street near Navarre Avenue.

WTOL 11 is told the fire started in the back of the house and quickly spread. Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but the back of the home was still heavily damaged.

The family was not home at the time the fire started. Red Cross is assisting.

Investigators are looking into the cause.

