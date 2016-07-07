TPS holds job fair for open positions

Toledo Public Schools hosted a job fair on Thursday at the Thurgood Marshall Building to help fill vacant positions for the 2016-2017 school year.

It took place at 420 E. Manhattan Blvd from 1 to 6 p.m. and all education backgrounds were welcome to apply, as there's a slew of positions available, including teaching and non-teaching jobs alike.

Teaching jobs include substitute teachers, full-time teachers and special education teachers. Non-teaching jobs include substitute bus drivers, substitute food service workers and substitute paraprofessionals. These positions require a high school diploma or GED to apply.

Administrative positions that require previous experience are also being offered.

According to Angela Nowak, assistant chief human resources officer for TPS, it's a great environment to work in.

"It's been great. We have a lot of people that work in these buildings and are happy to be here and help the children. It's just like no other to be a part of TPS," Nowak said.

If you missed the fair, applications are also being accepted online.

