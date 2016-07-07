Bond set for woman accused of running down husband with car - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bond set for woman accused of running down husband with car

Tamika L. Allen (Source: Toledo Police Department) Tamika L. Allen (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Bond has been set for a Toledo woman charged with running over her husband with her car and then fleeing the scene. 

Tamika L. Allen, 24, is charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

According to Toledo police, Allen drove up over a curb and intentionally struck her husband Jason Yates who was walking on the sidewalk on the 1900 block of Macomber Street on Tuesday, July 5. The impact caused him to hit the windshield of the car and then roll off the hood and onto the ground. Officers say Allen then drove off and parked the car on a street near ProMedica Toledo Hospital. 

Yates was taken to an area hospital with cuts to his head, back and arm, which required several staples. Police say the injuries to his head required him to be admitted to the hospital for observation. 

Allen was arrested Wednesday night. Investigators say she admitted to the assault during a taped interview. 

On Thursday, her bond was set at $75,000. She will be back in court next week.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly