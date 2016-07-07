Bond set for woman accused of running down husband with car

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Bond has been set for a Toledo woman charged with running over her husband with her car and then fleeing the scene.

Tamika L. Allen, 24, is charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

According to Toledo police, Allen drove up over a curb and intentionally struck her husband Jason Yates who was walking on the sidewalk on the 1900 block of Macomber Street on Tuesday, July 5. The impact caused him to hit the windshield of the car and then roll off the hood and onto the ground. Officers say Allen then drove off and parked the car on a street near ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Yates was taken to an area hospital with cuts to his head, back and arm, which required several staples. Police say the injuries to his head required him to be admitted to the hospital for observation.

Allen was arrested Wednesday night. Investigators say she admitted to the assault during a taped interview.

On Thursday, her bond was set at $75,000. She will be back in court next week.

