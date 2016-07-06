Less rain is good news for Lake Erie's algal bloom forecast

Take a peak outside and many of our lawns are looking a little brown. But the lack of rain may actually be a good thing for the health of Lake Erie.

Less rain means less runoff, which then has an affect on what happens in the Lake.

In 2015, the Lake was tinted green as a toxic algae bloom created issues with Toledo's water intake.

Sandy Bihn, Lake Erie's Waterkeeper, says this year looks much different and attributes it to the lack of rain.

"Last year we had record rainfall at the end of June and within a couple weeks we had algae popping up all over the lake," she said. "This year, no rain. You go out on the Lake and it's absolutely gorgeous. It's pretty obvious that the algae, the harmful algae, is coming from the runoff of the land."

Bihn says the algae is coming, but weather will determine its size and location.

Right now, we're in the early stages. Northeastern winds are what pushed a bloom into the Toledo intake in the past.

"The water gets warmer and we have a lot of northeasterns and you see a lot of the sediments turned up. I'm sure you're going to see more algae because there are nutrients in the sediments that will fuel the algae that will cause us some issues," she said.

Bihn also said we have to reduce the sources of runoff to really stop the threat of harmful algae now and in the future.

NOAA will share their Lake Erie harmful algal bloom forecast on Thursday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.