Libertarian Party in NW Ohio says their candidate has a shot

The Libertarian Party in Northwest Ohio is speaking out about their candidate and the case for a third party in this year's presidential race.

National polls show a record high of people who do not favor the likely nominees for either Democratic or Republican parties.

A recent Washington Post poll shows a deep dislike for the two leading presidential candidates, creating an opening for third-party hopefuls, as voters look for alternatives.

Nathan Eberly, Libertarian organizer in Toledo, says their nominee could be a viable contender this fall.

"For people to stay at home now and say 'I'm not going to vote for an alternative party because I will be throwing away my vote,' what they're saying is they're okay or complacent with just two options - and two options that have become widely unpopular in today's elections," said Eberly.

In 2014 Gubernatorial election, a lot of voters cast their ballot for Libertarian candidates in local races like city council and the state legislature, giving a real foothold to a party that's not in the limelight as much.

"We had record numbers of Libertarians voting for these other candidates, in some cases, providing them with anywhere from five percent to 25 percent of a vote total for their respective races," Eberly said.

In May, Libertarians nominated New Mexico Governor Gary Johnson as its presidential candidate.

Gary Johnson won't be on the ballot as a Libertarian in Ohio. Party leaders say he will be listed as an Independent.

The Libertarian Party describes themselves as "Fiscally conservative, and Socially Liberal," and if they get 10 percent of the vote this year, they will qualify for federal funding and automatically be on the ballot in the next election.

There will also be a Green Party candidate on Ohio's ballot. The presumptive nominee is Dr. Jill Stein.

