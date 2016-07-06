Little girl's lemonade stand benefits homeless veterans in Toledo

A little girl's lemonade stand honored veterans in the Toledo area over the holiday weekend.

Haleigh Greiner, who ran the stand, had the idea of donating the proceeds that she made to homeless veterans. She says her grandpa was her inspiration.

"I wanted to donate to veterans because it was the Fourth of July and my grandpa is a veteran from the Vietnam War. And also, he was on the Swift Boats," Greiner said.

Her story gained the attention of the community who came out to support in droves.

"One lady gave us some change, then she saw the story on the news and she drove her car back and didn't even buy lemonade; she just gave us $20," Greiner said.

A total of $313.21 made from the stand was distributed at the VA Outpatient Clinic.

