Waterville Twp Police Department to purchase body, dash cams wit - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Waterville Twp Police Department to purchase body, dash cams with grant

(Source: Waterville Township Police Department) (Source: Waterville Township Police Department)
WATERVILLE TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Waterville Township Police Department announced they will be getting body and dash cams for their officers.

According to the department, the grant to purchase the technology was made possible through a collaboration with the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly