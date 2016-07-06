Impact employment solutions host job fair, serves free food

Recruits interested in new employment opportunities filled their stomachs and applied for jobs at the Impact Employment Solutions job fair Wednesday.

The fair was intended to fill job vacancies in Toledo and McComb, Ohio.

Wages for the open positions start at $9 per hour in Toledo and $10 per hour in McComb.

“Jobs that we have available are general labor and packers, cookie boxes and things like that. We also have opening for the mixing department and for food sanitation,” said Kay Sindzinski, Operations Manager with Impact Employment Solutions.

For anyone in Toledo making a trip to McComb for work, a bus from Erie Street Market to McComb will be available for every shift.

