Department of Justice: Clinton case closed

Attorney General Loretta Lynch of the Department of Justice released a statement on Wednesday, July 6, regarding the State Department email investigation of Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

According to the press release, the case was declared closed.

"Late this afternoon, I met with FBI Director James Comey and career prosecutors and agents who conducted the investigation of Secretary Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email system during her time as Secretary of State. I received and accepted their unanimous recommendation that their thorough, year-long investigation be closed and that no charges be brought against any individuals within the scope of the investigation."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.