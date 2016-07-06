Toledo Muslims mark the end of Ramadan with holiday traditions, prayer

Millions of Muslims around the world, including thousands of Toledoans, celebrated Eid al-Fitr Wednesday, marking the end of Ramadan.

One of the most notable celebrations happened at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo in Perrysburg that had two morning prayer sessions followed by a traditional Middle Eastern meal.

While it’s usually a festive time to count blessings, many Muslims prayed for the lives lost by terrorist attacks overseas during the holy month.

Muslims in America are also having to defend their religion more than ever.

“I try to educate people as much as possible because I think it's important to learn about other religions, and especially our religion, since it's so peaceful. Keep an open mind about it," said Rosie Youssef, who has been going to the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo since she was a little girl.

The overall sentiment of people at the Islamic Center was joyful - with many kids activities available for the first time.

Imam Talal Eid, Director of the Islamic Center, said more than 1,000 people attended, which is more than any year in the past 30 years.

A prayer was held at the Seagate Center earlier this morning to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of fasting. And a host of other activities for families went on all throughout the afternoon.

An organizer says it's a time to bring generations together in a positive way.

This was Northwest Ohio’s Third Unified Eid Prayer, defined as: E - Embrace others with an open heart, I - Inspire others with impressive attitude, D - Distribute pleasure to all.

Muslim families also took the time to visit lost loved ones at local cemeteries during the holiday.

Eid al-Fitr is one of the biggest Muslim holidays, after Eid al-Adha which happens in September.

