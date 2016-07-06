New owners of former Riviera Maia push aggressive timeline for new tenants

Some windows and doors are still boarded up as of the day the sale was announced. (Source: WTOL)

More than a year and a half after it was boarded up, there is new life for the massive Riviera Maia apartment complex in west Toledo.

The new owner of the complex has renamed the property Larchmont Estates and set an aggressive timeline to get people moved in - just two weeks from Wednesday.

Neighbors are excited to hear the building is being used. Some had avoided the area while it was vacant.

"To where it's just not safe to walk families anymore. We don't feel safe; we don't feel safe in the neighborhoods around it," said Jennifer Darm.

The building was sold to Contour Toledo, LLC - music to the ears of others who were also leery of the area.

"As time progressed, we could see windows were being knocked out and, you know, it seems like they were keeping it secure - there was cameras - but, still, it got a little shady. We were thinking people were probably hiding out in there, you know, possibly squatting inside," said neighbor Anna Singer.

Now, they believe the value of the properties nearby will also benefit.

"Fix it. Move in. Make it a neighborhood. I mean, if you go look around, there's places for, like, a playground. They could, you know, do a pool. Would be a great place if they cold actually get it done," Singer said.

A spokesperson for the city says they're now in a position to regain the investment it made over the past two years to reduce the effect of the uninhabited apartments on the neighboring residents.

The City of Toledo reported they are glad the property is being developed to maintain property values and promote investment in the neighborhood.

