I-75 NB past I-475 reopens after crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

I-75 NB past I-475 reopens after crash

(Source: ohgo.com) (Source: ohgo.com)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

I-75 northbound past I-475 is back open after a crash.

A car involved in the crash was left partially dangling over the edge of the wall. 

No word on injuries yet.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly