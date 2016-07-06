Lucas Co. inmate accused of supporting terrorism indicted on cha - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co. inmate accused of supporting terrorism indicted on charges to kill judge

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A man being held in the Lucas County Jail accused of supporting terrorism is now being indicted on attempted murder charges after plotting to have the judge handling his case killed.

Yahya Farooq Mohammad was indicted by a Toledo, Ohio grand jury on July 6, 2016. Prosecutors say while in jail he offered an undercover agent $15,000 to kill Judge Jack Zouhary from the northern district of Ohio. 

According to the Department of Justice, Mohammad was charged with attempted first degree murder of a federal officer, solicitation to commit a crime of violence and use of interstate commerce facilities in commission of murder for hire. 

Right now, Mohammad remains behind bars in Toledo.

