Lucas Co. inmate accused of supporting terrorism indicted on charges to kill judge

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A man being held in the Lucas County Jail accused of supporting terrorism is now being indicted on attempted murder charges after plotting to have the judge handling his case killed.

Yahya Farooq Mohammad was indicted by a Toledo, Ohio grand jury on July 6, 2016. Prosecutors say while in jail he offered an undercover agent $15,000 to kill Judge Jack Zouhary from the northern district of Ohio.

According to the Department of Justice, Mohammad was charged with attempted first degree murder of a federal officer, solicitation to commit a crime of violence and use of interstate commerce facilities in commission of murder for hire.

Right now, Mohammad remains behind bars in Toledo.

