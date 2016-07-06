Heist foiled of True North ATM in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Heist foiled of True North ATM in west Toledo

Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An early morning heist didn't go as planned.

At least one person tried to take an ATM from the True North gas station on the corner of Talmadge Road and Central Avenue when their plan was foiled. 

According to police, a car or truck smashed through the door in an attempt to get to the ATM machine inside. 

Glass shattered, the door frame was bent, but the ATM was not taken.

"Thankfully, because it was secured in and the alarms went off, they did not get access to the ATM and were not able to take it," said Lt. Joe Heffernan of the Toledo Police Department.

The ATM was damaged in the process.

TPD is asking for help to find the person(s) responsible.

True North was reopened just hours after the attempt. Repairs were made to the door and business resumed Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

