Perrysburg Twp FOP seek donations for backpack drive

The Perrysburg Township Fraternal Order of Police Lodge are seeking donations for their Backpack Give Back drive.

The lodge is asking for new school supplies including, back packs, pens/pencils, crayons, markers, tissues, notebooks, and much more.

The group is also accepting money and gift cards that will be used to buy additional supplies with.

The department is working with area schools to locate students who may be in need of the supplies.

Donations can be dropped off the entire month of July, at 26711 Lime City Road in Perrysburg.

