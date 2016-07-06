Cure M takes bite out of hunger with snack bar that gives back

A local Toledo company is taking a bite out of hunger with a snack bar that gives back.

The start-up company Cure M is garnering national attention; and the founder lives right here in Toledo.

Zobaida Falah, 25, says when she established the company she didn't just want to create a business that benefited from society. She wanted to start a movement.

That's exactly what the business is doing. For every one of the all-natural snack bars sold, Falah's company, Cure M, gives a bar to those in need.

"I make the bars that I give away in my home kitchen and come down to downtown Toledo and pass them out," said Falah.

The movement is catching on. In just two months Falah has already received 10,000 orders with little advertising.

National news outlets are taking notice too. Popular millennial news website AJ+ just did a profile on her and it received more than five million views.

“It makes me feel good. You know the look in people’s eyes when you feed them, and you just know that you're doing something good for humanity,” said Falah. “It’s a great feeling.”

Wednesday Falah fed the homeless outside of the Cherry Street Mission.

Marvin Gelmore accepted one of the bars from Falah.

He says he's working to get back on his feet, but right now every meal helps. He plans to pay it forward once he's back working again.

"If you have money you should get your own , and I’m working on that,” said Gelmore.

The limited-ingredient bars are a combination of honey, nuts and seeds, made from Falah's Middle Eastern grandmother's recipe that includes black seeds known to provide health benefits, according to nutrition experts.

“It's kind of like encouraging healthy eating, encouraging giving back and then hopefully your curing yourself and curing your world at the same time,” Falah said.

Falah believes her “cure” movement is just getting started.

“For me the sky is the limit and I will not stop until I'm in every grocery store, every airport and I end world hunger,” she said.



