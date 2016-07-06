Lake Twp Fire Dept increases staff amid uptick in service calls

Several calls for service in Lake Township has the fire department working hard to keep up by adding extra staff during the daytime hours.

In 2015, the lake Township Fire Department finished out the year with 1,100 runs.

So far this year, the department is estimating that they are on track to finish out 2016 with nearly 1,200 runs.

Bruce Mortiz, Chief of the Lake Township Fire Department, says the department will be increasing the manpower at the stations and adding some firefighters to duty from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fire department is serviced by volunteers, and will continue to be, but Chief Mortiz says he wants to make sure trucks are getting out the door soon enough to respond to calls.

Chief Mortiz says the uptick is for a variety of calls, both fire and medical.

“We have a lot of back to back runs, we don't just get one. When we get one, we get another one and we get another one, so we're pretty busy,” said Chief Mortiz.

He says he’s going to start off with the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. schedule, but would ultimately like to get the department staffed 24 hours a day.

