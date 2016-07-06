TPS preschool program to receive adaptive bikes through donation

A generous donation from the Kiwanis Club will provide adaptive bikes to the TPS preschool program.

The bikes will be used to help special needs students with coordination, cognitive and motor skills.

Dr. Romules Durant, superintendent of TPS schools, says these activities are often written into a course of study.

Now, the Kiwanis Club's donation will allow the students a little more freedom while they work at their own pace.

"These are things that help with that, allow the child to feel as much freedom as possible as well as allow them to be part of the bicycle experience with many of the other kids. So this provides them an opportunity as well as enrichment in regard to their own endeavors," Durant said.

One of the preschool students demonstrated the use of the bike and rode it for Kiwanis members and guests.

