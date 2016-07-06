Local conservative group isn't ready to back Trump; plans debate to help members decide

Even with Hillary Clinton’s ongoing controversy over her emails, presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump doesn’t have an easy road ahead. A local group of conservatives has doubts about him and is waiting to make a decision on supporting him.

There’s no question that not all Republicans and conservatives want Trump as their nominee and the Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition is holding a debate later this month to clear the confusion.

The Conservative Coalition spent its July 4 reading the Declaration of Independence out loud to the public in Perrysburg, believing that those long-standing ideals should guide the country even today. But who should guide them from the White House?

“I think some of us are waiting for the debate at the end of the month to hear about, you know, think about it,” said Linda Bowyer, Chairman of the Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition.

The Coalition has no position yet on supporting Trump and is planning a debate on July 27 to help its members decide.

Scott Allegrini, founder of the Children of Liberty, will present the anti-Trump side.

University of Toledo constitutional law professor Lee Strang will argue for Trump, focusing on his chance to choose one or more conservative Supreme Court justices.

Strang said, “I'm confident. I'm very confident in fact that Donald Trump would appoint Supreme Court justices who are more faithful to the Constitution than I think the justices would be appointed by Hillary Clinton.”

He added, “Donald Trump is further away from that ideal than I would say the previous candidates that I have seen, but on all the important issues and on many of the minor issues, he is closer to what I think is the best conservative/libertarian position than the alternative, Hillary Clinton.”

Strang admits he's not 100 percent in Trump's corner and said his character and policy flaws could make him only a mediocre President.

“He would call the other candidates names, like Little Marco. And that's not presidential, that's not even respectful of another human being," he said.

Bowyer said it’s important not to be hasty in deciding on Trump. “Everything is so 24-hour news cycle now but we're a number of months away from the election and I think people have a right to listen to all the candidates and see who they want to vote for.”

Allegrini wasn't available for his non-Trump arguments.

The debate is July 27 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Maumee public library branch.

