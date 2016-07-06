Ohio seeks federal approval to charge new Medicaid fees

State officials are seeking federal approval to charge a new monthly cost to Ohioans with Medicaid health coverage.

House Republicans inserted plans for the so-called Healthy Ohio Program into the state budget last year. The proposal would require certain adults in Medicaid to pay into a health-savings account to help cover their medical expenses.

The proposal has drawn mostly criticism from health care advocates, Democrats and others who say it puts people's health care access at risk. Backers say opponents are overlooking the proposal's efforts to get Medicaid beneficiaries to take healthier steps.

Ohio must first get permission from federal regulators to implement the plan. State officials submitted their request Friday.

The federal government has no formal deadline to respond.

If successful, the new charges would be imposed in 2018.

