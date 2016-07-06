Maumee police search for armed robbery suspect - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Maumee police search for armed robbery suspect

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

Maumee police is asking for the public's help finding a man accused of robbing a woman. 

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Cass Road near Dussel Drive.

Police say the suspect approached the woman's car, waving a gun and demanding money.

The driver of the car shown in the pictures is the person police would like to identify.

If you have any information about the car or it's owner to call the detective bureau at 419-897-7095.

