Prosecutor: Ohio man shot dad, deputy after hummus fight

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio man shot and injured his father and a sheriff's deputy last month after a dispute over hummus.

Warren County's prosecutor says 19-year-old Mohammed Abdou Laghaoui was indicted Tuesday in the June 9 shooting. Prosecutor David Fornshell says he's charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Court records don't list an attorney for Laghaoui. He said last month that the charges against him were inaccurate.

Authorities say Deputy Katie Barnes was shot in the abdomen while responding to a domestic situation at an apartment complex. She's expected to recover. The suspect's father was shot in the hand.

Fornshell says the fight began after Laghaoui ate too much of his father's hummus. Laghaoui's father lost some fingers in the shooting.

This story has been corrected to show Laghaoui was indicted Tuesday, not Monday.

