Audit: Dead people got food stamps, $29M spent out-of-state

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost will testify before Congress just days after reporting questionable costs in Ohio's food stamp program.

The Republican is set to appear Wednesday before the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture.

A $48,000 audit Yost released last week found roughly $31,000 in questionable costs, including benefits used by dead people and duplicate payments.

The findings represented a fraction of the total cost of Ohio's $2.5 billion Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The audit found 36 cases where recipients received about $24,000 in benefits a year after they died.

Nearly $29 million was spent outside of Ohio, indicating that those recipients don't live in Ohio or that they're selling cards and benefits.

Yost says the findings indicate fraud isn't widespread.

