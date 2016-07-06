Toledo man killed in fatal crash on Route 64 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man killed in fatal crash on Route 64

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man is dead after a fatal crash Tuesday. 

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Route 64 near Monclova Road in Lucas County.  

Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Chris Gunn lost control of his car and hit a group of trees. 

Gunn was then transported to St. Luke's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

WTOL 11 is told Gunn was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly