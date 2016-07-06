Toledo man killed in fatal crash on Route 64

A Toledo man is dead after a fatal crash Tuesday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Route 64 near Monclova Road in Lucas County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Chris Gunn lost control of his car and hit a group of trees.

Gunn was then transported to St. Luke's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

WTOL 11 is told Gunn was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

