Sylvania food pantry asks for donations to replenish shelves

A Sylvania food pantry is running out of food.

Employees at Sylvania Area Family Services say they need the public's help.

The group posted this message on Facebook hoping to bring more attention to the problem.

The goal is to fill up empty shelves.

Anita Sanchez-Serda, Executive Directer says it's getting harder to fill up empty shelves because they're seeing more clients everyday.

"We were just over 30 individuals maybe weekly. We've gotten over 75 weekly now and it's changing. Every single week more and more individuals are coming," said Sanchez-Serda.

She says since February they've seen a 35 percent increase in clients. The group is trying to make sure no one goes without food, but it is taking a toll on the pantry's supplies.

"Really,really low on peanut butter and canned fruits. Our clients really look at the health aspect of that," said Sanchez-Serda.

Sylvania Area Family Services provides for the community in a variety of ways assisting around 80,000 people.

Sanchez-Serda says the pantry serves an estimated 7,000 to 8,000 people every year.

"One of the stories that touched my heart the most was one of those families that distributed food to us back into the pantry is someone who regularly comes and is a client of ours."

