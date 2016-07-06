New filter system to help water quality

State Rep. Michael Sheehy (D-Oregon) announced the release of $355,000 in state funds for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority to help improve water quality in the Port of Toledo and the western basin of Lake Erie.

The Port Authority will partner with the City of Findlay to use a new silt collector system to capture and remove sediment and associated nutrients from the Blanchard River prior to its entry into the Maumee River and ultimately, the Port of Toledo commercial shipping channel.

The new silt collector, which will be located adjacent to the Findlay up-ground reservoir and managed by the City of Findlay, will be used to remove sediment and nutrients from Maumee River tributaries that contribute to the growth of harmful algal blooms in the western basin of Lake Erie.

The removed material will be dewatered and used for beneficial purposes such as soil conditioner and construction fill. When the new system will be put in place has not been determined at this point.

