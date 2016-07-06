Training for Greatness: Are kids pushing too hard to be successful in sports?

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

Four pins and two rods now hold her lower back together. (Source: Kayleigh McHugh)

After specializing in the sport, Kayleigh McHugh's road to playing college golf didn't come easy. (Source: WTOL)

Kayleigh McHugh started golfing when she was just 4 years old. Now, she’s 19 and plays for the University of Ashland women’s golf team.

But her road to playing at the collegiate level didn’t come easy.

“It had been a dream since I was a little kid,” McHugh said. “And just for that even to be a possibility to not be able to golf anymore, it’s just a huge part of my life.”

During McHugh’s junior year at Northview High School, her back started bothering her. And then one day, her right leg went numb.

“It was just all that use that I did to my back when I was young. It just put the strain on my vertebrae, and it just gave,” McHugh said.

X-rays showed McHugh had fractured vertebrae and bulged disks.

Physical therapy, cortisone shots and other methods helped with the pain but not the numbness, making surgery inevitable.

A few short days after turning 18, McHugh had fusion back surgery. Four pins and two rods now hold her lower back together.

“I wouldn’t have taken my health for granted just ‘cause, like, little things, like tying your shoes or, you know, sitting to get up out of bed. I didn’t think about those kind of things, and then, all of a sudden, being 16 and being, ok, I can’t bend down to tie my shoes,” McHugh said.

While there’s no clear reason as to why McHugh had this severe injury so early in life, her chiropractor, Dr. Mickey Frame says part of the problem is overuse due to sport specialization, a trend he’s noticed increasing over the years.

“I will say I am starting to see a few more severe injuries in the last few years than I’ve seen in the past,” Frame said.

According to pediatric orthopedic specialists, children who specialize in one sport account for 50 percent of overuse injuries in young athletes.

“I think you’re seeing more kids that are specializing, like travel ball. I see a lot of that,” said Ed Carmichael, McHugh’s physical therapist. “Before baseball would be three months, now it’s 12 months. And so you’re seeing a lot of the same repetitive trauma.”

One study done by a doctor at Loyola University shows athletes who specialized at a young age were 70 to 93 percent more likely to be injured than those who were multi-sport athletes.

The reasoning: a lack of variety in movement and muscle use.

“If they’re doing that in a specialized manner, over a long period of time, at a young age, and they don’t use good mechanics, I think we’re going to have problems,” Carmichael said. “I think it’s not good to overload them with the same stresses every day of their life. So I think it is going to be a hindrance to them.”

But why has specialization become something kids are doing early on in life versus making the choice later in life?

It’s the desire to be a collegiate athlete.

“I really wanted to play golf in college,” McHugh said. “It had been a dream since I was a little kid.”

While many people think the younger a player specializes,m the more likely they are to play in college and beyond, the numbers prove otherwise.

“There’s nothing that shows in the literature that they’ll have a better percent chance of being a pro if they specialized early,” Carmichael said.

According to the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, 88 percent of college athletes were multi-sport athletes as children.

It’s not just the numbers; coaches say it’s something they consider when recruiting.

“I think the more well-rounded that a player can be, that a person can be, the better,” said Tricia Cullop.

Besides being the head coach of the UT Women’s Basketball team, Cullop is also a board member for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. She says their goal is to have parents and coaches understand the importance of having a variety of sports in their life.

“What parents need to understand is the more variety of things you’re exposed to - teammates, coaches, experiences, sports - the more prepared you are for college because you never know what that coach or experience is going to be like,” Cullop said.

Specialization could take away the schedule that allowed athletes to miss their main sport in the offseason while working other muscle groups in another activity.

And while some specialized athletes say they would do it all over again, McHugh says the opposite.

“I do, looking back, wish that I would’ve done more,” she said. “I guess, just so this wouldn’t have happened.”

She adds that for those athletes and parents on the fence about specialization, it’s not a trend to continue.

“I think, let them play all the sports and, you know, open their horizons to see what they want to do. And if they truly want to play hockey, then they will,” McHugh said. “You can’t push them at 5 years old, because then when they’re 16, like me, they’re going to be having back surgery or having torn ligaments in their knees and all those terrible things that you think, ‘Oh it won’t happen to my kid.’ But it could.”

Carmichael, McHugh’s physical therapist, agrees that if specialization in sport should occur, it should be after the major growing years.

“I think as they grow older, the older kids can specialize,” Charmichael said. “But before the age of about 13, I think kids need to play more, to be more involved with different sports.”

And Frame agrees.

“I would encourage kids to play as many sports as possible,” Frame said. “If they’ve actually done other sports, that gives them that extra edge to be that one percent of the top anterior athlete. I would encourage parents to hold off on the specialization until maybe they hit that high school age.”

Carmichael has a rule of thumb he recommends for time spent in a sport.

“I think (parents) need to know that if their children are in one sport, they have to make sure they’re doing other activities,” he said. “Parents need to know what the stressors are in the sport and especially at a young age. I think as a general rule, for each year of age, you don’t want your child spending more hours than that in their sport per week.”

So before you think about specializing or pushing your child to at a young age, consider the mental and physical burnout as well as the injury risk and the long-term impact it could make.

