Wood County Democrats choose Kelly Wicks to run for open House seat

A familiar name has been selected to run for State Representative Tim Brown's House seat.

Brown will step down later this month. The Wood County Democratic Party has selected Kelly Wicks to go on the ticket for District 3.

Wicks has run for state representative and mayor of Bowling Green in the past. Now, the owner of Grounds for Thought in Bowling Green is running for state representative again.

"I feel a real calling to serve. I love my community and county that I've been fortunate enough to be a part of for so long, and I think I have a lot to offer as a candidate in Columbus," said Wicks.

Wicks was selected in a vote by the Wood County Democratic Party and won 18 to six over Bowling Green Councilman Daniel Gordon.

"It's 120 days to the election, and so, indeed, we are compressing a 12-month campaign into three or four months time," said Wicks.

Wicks says his platform will be developed by the needs of the people living in Wood County, but right now, he does have some areas he plans to fight for.

"I want to stand up for workers rights, public education, public transportation, for the small guy in business like myself and a lot of the merchants here in the county," said Wicks.

He says running against an incumbent, as he has unsuccessfully in the past, is different than running for an open seat and could be a better opportunity for a win.

"My goal is to work hard and be a strong voice for the citizens of Wood County," said Wicks.

Meantime on the Republican side, the house president has not selected anyone yet to replace Brown who is stepping down this month to be President of the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments or TMACOG.

Whoever is selected, will likely run against Wicks in November.

