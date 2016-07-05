Toledo Council approves Bancroft road money, no roundabout

Toledo City Council approved gr ant money to overhaul a portion of Bancroft Street Tuesday, but without one controversial feature - a roundabout.

Following several public meetings and conversations, Councilman Tyrone Riley says he concluded the people living in his district where the roundabout was proposed did not want to see it happen.

Therefore, he opted to amend the project plans to exclude a roundabout at the intersection of Parkside Boulevard and Bancroft Street, and the majority of council got behind him at a council meeting Tuesday.

"Ottawa Park is really considered an asset, a viable asset in this community, and to disturb that asset, as well as to disturb the path, the walk path, leading into the park, many people were upset with that," said Riley.

The cost to reconstruct Bancroft Street from Secor to Parkside is estimated at $9.4 million. Without the roundabout, what does this mean for the project?

"The project will continue; we still get to keep the bike lanes, as we've been planning, and new sidewalks along with the configuration of a three-lane road

through that corridor," said Doug Stephens, commissioner with the Division of Engineering Services. "So, we're able to follow and keep ourselves moving towards bike-ability and walk-ability for our community."

Stephens says the cost of the project won't change, but they need to figure out what to do with the intersection of Parkside and Bancroft, since the roundabout was shot down.

"However we decide to do that, I don't expect a large difference in the cost because the size of the intersection is so large at that boulevard that I do think that the roundabout was very similar pavement," said Stephens. "So, it's not going to cost a lot of extra or save a little either way."

Stephens has said the roundabout was proposed out of safety concerns at the intersection. Now they'll take a second look at traffic signals.

"We'll have signalization, we'll look at the timing on that, we'll look at our pedestrian crosswalks and the timing on that," said Stephens.

The gr ants approved by City Council also includes money for Central, Alexis, and Glendale.

The earliest the project can start is July 2017.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.