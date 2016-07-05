First Energy donates technology to DART program

First Energy donated five computers to DART, a program that helps fight the opioid epidemic that is run through the Lucas County Sheriff's office.

The computers will help DART officers assist even more people.

"Each one of the officers really need to have their own computer to they can log on, log off, be able to handle all their pertinent information in their personal computers we assign them," Sheriff John Tharp of Lucas County said.

Tharp is traveling to the White House on Wednesday to take part in an opioid seminar.

