BGSU students charged in falcon food mart robbery in court Tuesday

Two men accused of robbing a carry out store in Bowling Green will soon face a judge as their cases go forward.

Back in March, Devonte Jacocks and Jaimonte Carson- Bondurant walked into the Falcon Food Mart, flashed a knife, and demanded money before taking off.

Now, as their next court appearances approach, WTOL has learned one of the men has changed his plea to guilty.

Both men were charged with armed robbery.

Jacocks has changed his plea of not guilty of aggravated robbery, to guilty of robbery.

He is due back in court August 8 for sentencing, which could be as much as eight years in prison.

Carson- Bondurant is scheduled to appear for another pretrial hearing on July 25.

