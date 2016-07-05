Special Order honoring former Congressman 'Del' Latta

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Congressman Steve Chabot, Congressman Bob Latta and other members honored former Congressman Delbert Latta during a special order.

Delbert "Del" Latta passed away on May 12. He served the 5th Congressional District of Ohio from 1959 - 1989 - 14 of those years as ranking member of the House Budget Committee. During his tenure he led numerous economic initiatives. He was 96 years old.

Congressman Bob Latta (R - Bowling Green) is his son.

