Bowling Green says Goodbye old meters, hello new parking kiosks

If you frequent Bowling Green, you'll soon say goodbye to the old parking meters in one of the city lots, as they will install new kiosks, to improve downtown parking.

The city will install three new parking kiosks into one of their lots, which will be similar to the kiosks on Bowling Green State University's campus.

Joe Fawcett, Bowling Green City Administrator, says the city anticipates that the kiosks will be a lot more convenient for everyone.

“We have to repave the entire lot, and rather than repave the entire lot and then put 100 plus parking meters back in place, the staff started working through, is there a smarter way to go about it,” said Fawcett.

The first set of parking kiosks will be installed in lot 2.

BGSU's meters use a receipt system that goes on your dash, but the city's kiosks will be a pay by plate system, meaning people will have to enter their license plate number into the system.

The kiosks will offer payment options of coins, cash, or credit cards.

“You could actually punch in your smart phone, and if people are downtown longer than they anticipated, they can easily add time using their smart phone,” said Fawcett.

While the kiosks won't necessarily give the city a short term cost savings, long term, they will likely see one.

“It’s certainly going to improve the efficiency of operations with maintaining that lot. You know, the parking meters, they are cheaper, but they're getting harder to replace, and harder to maintain, and instead of having a couple hundred to maintain, we'll have three,” said Fawcett.



Lot 2 will be repaved in August, and the kiosks will be installed at that time.

