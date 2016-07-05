Toledo approves sale of Southwyck for $2.8 million

Toledo city council has approved the sale of the former Southwyck mall property for $2.8 million.

Under the agreement, the city sold the land to an unnamed buyer, with the option to buy the land back in five years, if no development takes place.

It's been seven years since the mall closed it's doors, leaving property vacant.

