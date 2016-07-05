Michigan law requires human trafficking warning signs posted at airports, truck stops

The state of Michigan is trying to bring more awareness to human trafficking.

A state law went into effect Tuesday requiring truck stops, airports, bus stops and adult entertainment establishments to post signs to educate people on how to help trafficking victims.

Law enforcement says these areas are common places to spot trafficking activity.

The signs also post the human trafficking hotline number - 888-373-7888 - along with a message that states,“The victims of human trafficking

are protected under U.S. laws and the laws of this state.”.

Local travelers responded to seeing the signs posted near directories and even in bathroom stalls.

"Women need to know that they can reach out to somebody when they need help,” traveler Joanne Drabeck said.

Drabeck said she saw signs posted in the ladies restroom at a truck stop south of Monroe.

Celia Williamson, Director of the Human Trafficking Institute at the University of Toledo said these signs could help save lives.

“We know that a lot of our young people are trafficked at truck stops. I mean, that’s the bread and butter of trafficking,” Williamson said.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder signed the Human Trafficking Notification Act into law in April.

Establishments required to post signs that decline to do so could face fines.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office estimates human trafficking is a $32 billion global industry.





