Training for Greatness: Are our kids pushing it too hard?

When you watch Regan dance, you'd never know what she's endured in just 12 years of life.

Being an official is not easy. With all the booing and yelling from fans, you’ve got to have tough skin. And chances are, you’ve heard or even contributed to chaos in the stands.

The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.

From Pills to Pot: The future of medical marijuana in Ohio

She says this behavior not only turns coaches away, but also some players as well.

Cullop has been a head coach at the collegiate level for the past 18 years, the last 10 at the helm of the Toledo Rockets Women’s basketball team.

Tricia Cullop has been head coach at UT for 10 years (Source: WTOL)

Holy Toledo! There's no doubt you've heard that expression before. But do you know where it comes from?

Kayleigh McHugh started golfing when she was just 4 years old. Now, she’s 19 and plays for the University of Ashland women’s golf team.

But her road to playing at the collegiate level didn’t come easy.

“It had been a dream since I was a little kid,” McHugh said. “And just for that even to be a possibility to not be able to golf anymore, it’s just a huge part of my life.”

During McHugh’s junior year at Northview High School, her back started bothering her.

And then one day her right leg went numb.

“It was just all that use that I did to my back when I was young, it just put the strain on my vertebrae, and it just gave,” McHugh said.

X-rays showed McHugh had fractured vertebrae and bulged disks. She tried physical therapy, cortisone shots and other methods. They helped with the pain but not the numbness, making surgery inevitable.

While there’s no clear reason as to why McHugh had this severe injury so early in life, her chiropractor, Dr. Mickey Frame says part of the problem is overuse due to sport specialization – a trend he’s noticed increasing over the years.

Danielle Dwyer investigates the price our kids are paying to be successful at sports - Thursday at 5 p.m. on WTOL 11.

