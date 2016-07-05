City of Toledo waits for CCNO to accept or reject offer

Toledo City Council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the city's legal counsel regarding the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

The meeting was in executive session for approximately 45 minutes.

A week ago, a judge ruled the city is on the hook for $1.3 million.

The city has since offered around $2.5 million dollars to CCNO for the last two quarters of this year.

At this time, it is unclear whether the jail will accept that offer and also unclear when they will give the city an answer.

