American Red Cross solicits volunteers to help support disaster relief efforts

When disaster strikes Red Cross volunteers are some of the first people on scene to offer help, and right now they're putting a call out to the community to recruit more volunteers.

The Ohio Buckeye region of the Red Cross has sent 19 volunteers to respond to the devastating flooding in West Virginia.

The organization also still has workers on the ground in Texas responding to flooding, as well as Canada and California, responding to wildfires.

With the increase of disasters away from home and locally, officials say they need more volunteers.

“The national weather service estimates that we respond to a natural flood about four to five times a year and this year alone, like I said, there have been over 12 just since January, so it has been a bit of a strange year," said Rachel Hepner-Zawodny, American Red Cross.

Those interested in volunteering can attend the Red Cross recruitment open house on Friday at 5 p.m. at the American Red Cross in Toledo.

For more information about the open house, visit the Northwest Ohio American Red Cross Facebook page.

