Attorneys for man accused of setting fire that killed two Toledo firefighters ask judge to revise bond

The attorneys for the man accused of setting the fire that killed two Toledo firefighters in 2014 are trying to get his bond reduced.

Ray Abou Arab's bond was originally set a $5,850,000. Last week however, his attorneys filed a motion to have his bond revised.

The Honorable Stacy Cook did not indicate when she would make the decision.

Ray Abou Arab's trial is scheduled to begin February 6, 2017 - just days after the 3-year anniversary of the fire.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

In July, the Judge Cook announced the rejection of the defense's request to throw out the death penalty.

Abou Arab is charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

His attorneys are concerned because a portion of the original fire report has disappeared, which they feel is a key piece of evidence in proving the innocence of their client.

The judge disagreed.

