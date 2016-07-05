OSHP investigate serious crash in Fulton County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash after a driver failed to stop at a red light.

It happened Tuesday, just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 20 A and State Route 109 in York Township.

Allen Knapp, 27, of Liberty Center was driving a 1997 tractor-trailer on State Route northbound on State Route 109.

Police say a 2007 GMC Sierra truck was driving westbound on U.S. 20 A, when the driver ran a red light at the intersection of State Route 109, hitting the side of the tractor-trailer.

Both Knapp and the driver of the GMC Sierra were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Knapp was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the truck sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

Investigators are withholding the name of the person driving the truck until after family members have been notified.

Alcohol or drug is not a suspected factor in the crash.

